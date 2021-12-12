On Wednesday, December 9, Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to the area of Old Asheville Highway and Irish Cut Road concerning a single vehicle accident involving a possibly impaired driver.
Upon arrival, Brooks made contact with the driver, Christopher Pendergraph, who said he was driving west on Irish Cut Road when his vehicle began to slide off the edge of the roadway.
While speaking with Pendergraph, Brooks noticed that his speech was slurred, he had an odor of alcohol about his person and he was unsteady on his feet. Pendergraph agreed to participate in a Standardized Field Sobriety test. He performed poorly on the tasks and was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol.
