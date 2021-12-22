NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership is excited to announce its new role as anchor institute for C-5, the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition. As the anchor institute, the Cocke County Partnership, in collaboration with Save the Children US Programs and Advocacy, will support the implementation, staffing needs, and housing of the Rural Accelerator Initiative in Cocke County.
Lucas Graham, President of the Cocke County Partnership explains, “When it comes to getting kids ready for the future, it’s never too early to think big. A strong workforce begins by investing in a cradle to career strategy with a partnership of different agencies, nonprofits, caregivers, and the private sector to work toward addressing the gaps in our system.”
Chair of the Leadership Table, Retired Chief Deputy Derrick Woods has high hopes for the organization. “The success of C-5 over the past two years has been exceptional. I am hopeful for the future work with the Cocke County Partnership as the new anchor institute,” said Woods. “The Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition has seen a lot of progress over the past two years bringing together cross-sector community partners to implement kindergarten readiness strategies. As Chair of the C-5 Leadership Table, I look forward to working with the Cocke County Partnership to accelerate the collective impact work in our community.”
In addition to a new anchor institute, C-5 will continue in its third year with a few new staff members. Jennifer Ellison has been named as Collective Impact Lead to serve as facilitator for the Coalition’s work in Cocke County. Save the Children, Partners in Education at Berea College, StriveTogether, and the Annie E. Casey Foundation, designers of the initiative, continue to provide training, funding, and leadership to C-5 with a shared goal to accelerate progress toward cradle-to-career outcomes for all students in Cocke County. Ellison will facilitate the work of C-5 which is driven by the belief that no one organization owns education and that the best solutions to local problems are created when individuals and organizations work together over the long term.
“It’s very exciting to partner with the Leadership Table and the many individuals and organizations represented in each of the working groups to bring positive change to the children and families in Cocke County,” said Ellison. “C-5 has several strategies and actions we are anxious to begin in 2022, including a new “Born Learning Trail” at the Parrott-LaRue-Myers Park in downtown Parrottsville, TN.”
Thanks to dedicated funding from Save the Children, Sommer White has been hired as a financial assistant to be responsible for the finance and accounting of C-5’s programming. This position is essential in tracking all C-5 funding, including allocated funds from partner organizations.
While C-5 and its members have already been leveraging their partnership to address food security, the Coalition is embarking on a community planning process where they will work with the wider community to develop a food security action plan that addresses the most pressing needs in Cocke County.
Nicole Howard has been selected to serve as Food Security Coordinator. Supported by Save the Children’s National Food Security team, Howard will lead the C-5 Food Security Working Group through a community assessment to better understand the local food security landscape.
Insights from the assessment will feed into an action plan that is tailored to the needs of the community and works to ensure all people struggling with food insecurity in Cocke County are fed, educated, and have the ingredients they need to achieve food independence.
The Cocke County Partnership is a service-based organization consisting of the Economic Development Commission staffed by Lucas Graham and Jennifer Brown, the Chamber of Commerce staffed by Lynn Ramsey, Nicole Shisler and Susan Ball and the Department of Tourist Development staffed by Linda Lewanski.
Learn more about the Cocke County Partnership at www.cockecountypartnership.com. If you are already contributing to children’s success or want to learn more about how you can contribute in partnership with others, contact Jennifer Ellison, Collective Impact Lead, at jellison@cockecountypartnership.com or visit www.cockecountyc5.org to join the journey!
