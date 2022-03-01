NEWPORT—The City of Newport Board of Education voted to re-elect Jan Brooks and Mickey Powers as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively. The decision came during the Board’s February meeting on Monday.
The workshop of the meeting began with an update from School Health Coordinator Mischelle Black and Newport Grammar School Nurse Kathy Ragan regarding the school’s COVID-19 situation. According to the two, Newport Grammar currently has four students in distanced learning, due back in person next week.
The two presented a comparison of last year’s COVID figures to this year’s sharing that the school has had a higher number of students who have tested positive this year, but numbers of positive staff, exposed staff and exposed students have gone down since last year.
Their final item was a request for an official change of protocol to allow students to only be excluded if they or someone in their household had tested positive for COVID-19, rather than just for exposures. The board opinion of the change was positive overall.
Next to speak were Whitney Butler and Bonnie Ball, who started by presenting Daviny Holt, who was a recipient of the City of Newport Board of Education Scholarship. Abby Clevenger was also recognized as the Charlotte Mims Memorial Scholarship recipient, though she was absent from the meeting.
Butler and Ball were at the meeting to share plans for the Junior Beta Club to travel to Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The trip is planned for May 8-13 and will require certain educational elements, including the Hall of Presidents and the Carousel of Progress at Disney.
Following Butler and Ball, Ron Coffey and Phillip Lewis spoke to the Board about the possibility of starting a Guitar Club at Newport Grammar School. Coffey noted that the club would include instruction for students of all skill levels in grades 6-8. Coffey mentioned that the club could also feature guests from the school and from the community. The board gave generally positive feedback to the idea, and had no questions.
Cafeteria Manager Christina Leas shared that Newport Grammar had served 9,950 total reimbursable meals across 15 operational days in January. She went on to mention that the district’s Procurement Review was coming to a close and that the cafeteria had received a 100 on its most recent health inspection.
Principal Michael Short shared important upcoming dates for Newport Grammar. Kindergarten Registration is scheduled for April 12 and 14, to take place outside Nurse Ragan’s office during the school day.
8th Grade Night is scheduled for May 24 at 6 p.m. in the gym. Kindergarten Graduation is scheduled for May 20 at 6 p.m. in the gym. Honors night for grades 3-8 are likely set for late May, and they will be split into smaller groups like they were last year.
Summer School will run from June 2-30, with a day out of session on Juneteenth. As part of Short’s presentation, teacher Nicholas Stephen requested a fundraising event in which the NGS Scholar’s Bowl Team would play an inter-squad competition as a show match for the school, with students paying $1 each to attend. The board verbally approved the idea to be voted on during the meeting.
Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow shared that the school would no longer be posting their “Phase” every week with regard to COVID protocol.
“I put a note on there that we’re no longer going to be posting the phase every week. We’re going to put that we’re on there as Phase 3, because if we do shift Phases, it will be a big deal. After a year and a half, we’ve realized that we don’t take these decisions lightly. We’ve only shifted Phases twice, and it wasn’t a sneaky thing, it was a big deal,” Morrow said.
Morrow went on to share that the school would celebrating Read Across America Day on Wednesday, March 2.
Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Messer updated the board on the school’s submission of their LEA plan, as well as the required Federal Programs and Special Education yearly monitoring. Messer also shared that a Professional Development Day for next school year had been set for October 28.
Systems and Assessments Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton shared the school’s upcoming testing schedule, including TCAP, Benchmark, and NAEP.
Once the meeting was called to order, the board elected their officers for the year. Mickey Powers nominated Jan Brooks to be reinstated as Chair, Nate Vernon seconded. Brooks was reelected unanimously.
Seth Butler nominated Mickey Powers to be reinstated as Vice Chair, David Perryman seconded. Powers was re-elected unanimously.
The board approved the minutes from January’s meeting before moving on their Business Agenda, which included 12 field trips, three fundraisers, and 5 travel approvals. Of note, 8th grade students will travel to Cocke County High School this Thursday, grades 3 and 4 will travel to Wonderworks on separate days in May, and the board officially approved the Junior Beta Club trip to Florida.
Also included in the agenda was consideration of bids for new water coolers. The board accepted a bid from Brockwell Construction at $34,819.86.
With no other business to address, the meeting was adjourned at 6:50 p.m.
The Newport City Board of Education will hold its next monthly meeting on Monday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Newport Grammar auditorium. Items on the agenda will include renewal of the contract of the Superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year. The meeting is open to the public.
