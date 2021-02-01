COCKE COUNTY—The Board and staff of Rural Medical Services, Inc. are pleased to announce the appointment of George Barton as the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer. Barton brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences in federally qualified health centers. He will join the organization on February 1, 2021.
With more than 25 years of executive experience in healthcare and public health roles, he brings a unique set of skills, perspectives, and relationships to lead Rural Medical Services into the future. Building on what RMS has already accomplished, under Barton’s leadership, it is the hope to hone the strategic direction and continue to provide the best quality health and behavioral care to the residents of Cocke and Jefferson Counties.
Barton’s previous positions include CEO of Universal Primary Care, CEO of Hyndman Area Health Center, and COO of Holyoke Health Center. He has collaborated and interacted with community leaders, state and federal agencies, and elected officials on the local, state, and national levels.
Barton holds a Bachelor of Sociology and Public Policy from the University of Connecticut and a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration from Benedictine University.
Please join us in welcoming George to our professional healthcare team and our community.
About Rural Medical Services, Inc.
Rural Medical Services, Inc. (RMS) is a Community Health Center serving the people of Cocke and Jefferson Counties, Tennessee and surrounding areas. RMS has five primary care clinics which are conveniently located in Newport, Cosby, Parrottsville, Grassy Fork and Chestnut Hill.
Our comprehensive health services are available in both Spanish and English and include prenatal care and delivery at the newly renovated Birthing Center at the Tennova Newport Medical Center. Our other services include integrated behavioral health, well child checks, immunizations, family planning, diabetes education, case management, care coordination and sick care. At RMS we care for the entire family and strive to ensure that each patient is able to access the services they need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.