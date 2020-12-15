NEWPORT—Cocke County’s Appalachian Affordable Housing organization has worked diligently to ensure that hundreds of county children have a merry Christmas.
The group has purchased 5,000 toys that will be distributed to children ages seven and under this Saturday at the Cocke County Recreation Department building.
Ronnie Ball, Appalachian Affordable Housing President/CEO, said each child will receive eight to 12 high quality toys, which all have educational value.
“These are top quality wooden toys that children can benefit from year after year,” Ball said.
“Some of the toys have to be put together, and that can be educational for a child as well.”
Local law enforcement officers will help with the distribution on Saturday, as they have in years past.
Ball said it gives children a chance to see the officers in a different light.
“These officers really show their compassionate side when helping children pick out their toys. It gives children the opportunity to see officers in another light, and not how they are described on television these days. We don’t want law enforcement to be an enemy in the eyes of a child.”
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed on Saturday and Ball said that Food City has donated masks and hand sanitizer for the event.
The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. and finish at 2 p.m.
The Cocke County Recreation Department building is located at 466 Learning Way in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.