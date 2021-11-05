NEWPORT—The Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District received a letter from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, which recognized the district’s sound financial plan for the fiscal year.
The district’s most recent meeting began at 9 a.m. with the approval of September’s minutes and the approval of invoices over $100.
General Manager Tommy Bible reported to the board that the district’s customer base was still growing in relation to last September, with 8,126 natural gas customers.
Monthly natural gas sales by volume were down from last September, but the year-to-date numbers are still above the 2020-21 figures.
The district’s Residential and Industrial sales are down from last September, but Commercial and Interruptible numbers are up.
The district’s propane sales are up from last year, as well as walk-in sales and appliance sales.
Bible reiterated to the board his sentiment from September’s meeting sharing with the board the significant increase in cost of gas due to extremely high rates in foreign markets.
“When October contracts went off the board, they went off at $5.84 (per dekatherm)… October of last year was $2.10. This has an impact on all of our customers, particularly the interruptible customers, because the majority of their rate is the cost of gas… Yesterday, November went off the board at $6.20.”
Bible shared that national storage levels were down five percent, but that the difference was not a big concern.
Bible did share his big concern, in that the Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) market was trading at $34.50 per dekatherm. This rate encourages domestic gas to be exported to the Asian market, rather than being sold in the U.S. Bible shared that LNG exports have averaged 10.4 bcf per day in October and September, which is a greater volume of gas being exported per day than what JCCUD sells in a year.
Bible presented September’s rates to the board, which landed at $1.29 per therm for residential customers and $0.58 for interruptible customers.
Bible’s report was accepted, and the board moved on to approve September’s rates.
The board approved a contract with Brown Jake and McDaniel to perform the 2022 audit for $29,500, at Bible’s recommendation.
“We have always found this firm to be very knowledgeable and very helpful, so on the management side of it, we certainly recommend that we enter into this audit agreement. They’ve worked with our staff well, and I can’t say enough good things about their expertise. And I think our staff members would echo all of that, I’ve never heard one negative remark,” said Bible.
Next on the agenda was the acknowledgement of the letter that the district received from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. The certificate was to show that the district’s budget was adopted on time, filed within 15 days of adoption, and that the Comptroller’s review did not raise any issues of concern. Bible thanked the board for their work to meet these standards.
The board agreed to adjust their wage brackets for the 2022 calendar year by 5%.
Bible brought to the board that the district’s Worker’s Compensation Experience Rating improved from 0.95 to 0.72 on a scale in which lower numbers are better ratings, and 1.0 is considered satisfactory. The rating will go into effect on March 31, 2022, and will save the district money on their Worker’s Compensation Insurance.
Administrative Manager Heather Jones shared with the board that the office had been placing calls to customers who could potentially transition from propane to natural gas, due to the district’s existing gas lines running close enough to their homes. Of the 137 customers that were called, 23 agreed to a measure for the service line.
Propane and Purchasing Manager Jonathan Sane reported that the district had sold 118,934 gallons, set 10 propane tanks, and had completed 26 calls for the month.
Operations and Safety Manager Clint Hammonds shared that Classic City Mechanical had helped to fulfill the district’s influx of service requests, and would be returning to their ongoing project in Davis Hollow.
Hammonds shared that most of the district’s services were waiting for customer’s to be ready for service for a variety of reasons, including ongoing home building. He explained that this wait time had allowed the crews to perform several maintenance projects, including work on a line on the Northport Bridge.
Hammonds went on to share that natural gas meters, which were ordered in early April, had been fully delivered to the district. He also reminded that board that Swartz Mowing would be coming back in mid-November to maintain the district’s transmission line.
Before the close of the meeting, the board agreed to move their November meeting to the 18th of the month to avoid meeting on Thanksgiving.
