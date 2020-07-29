COCKE COUNTY—Cocke County Schools will delay the start of school for all students until August 17.
The Board of Education will meet in regular session on August 13, 2020 to discuss the necessary amendments to the 2020-2021 school calendar.
Parents should monitor communications from the district and their child’s school for accurate updates.
Current contact information is critical for timely and effective communication.
Parents should provide current contact information to their child’s school.
Manney Moore, Director of Schools, recently provided an update to the system’s plans for reopening.
“The Cocke County School System is looking forward to the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. We have been in regular contact with state and local officials over the summer as we created our school reopening plan,” Moore wrote.
“This plan was produced using suggested safety protocols from the State Department of Education and CDC, health information from our community, and academic approaches that will allow our school district to meet the learning needs of our students, whether in person or remotely.
“The safety of our students and school district staff is our first priority as we prepare to welcome students back. We have been examining all aspects of student interaction to develop plans and procedures to allow for students to go through their school day in a safe environment. This means that the average school day that our students and staff members have known will look different as we begin the new year.
“Our reopening plan includes multiple areas where protocols have been developed to help us get back in school. The plan includes revised rules for students riding buses, screening activities that will occur each morning, rules for managing the flow of students and staff within our school buildings, how we will feed students, the cleaning and sanitizing of our buildings, managing the use of technology, and how Cocke County Schools will continue to serve students with special needs. All of these areas and more will be monitored daily as we enter into this new way of having school in a rapidly changing environment.
“The reopening of school is going to depend on a partnership between students, parents, school staff, and our community. Each of us has a responsibility to meet the expectations set forth in the reopening plan. Those expectations will require everyone to do their part to adapt to these new requirements that the COVID-19 virus has forced us to put into practice. We thank you in advance for spending time with your children to walk through these new activities they will experience in their classrooms and schools in order to provide a safe learning environment.
“One lesson we have all learned over the past few months is the need to remain flexible. We are committed to evaluating our reopening plan as it unfolds and making adjustments as required. Our goal is to maintain open communication lines with students, parents, staff and community partners as we recreate public education in Cocke County. We look forward to working with our community to Move Mountains and Achieve Success.”
Students will participate in traditional learning, but there will also be a remote learning option.
The remote learning contract must signed and turned into the student’s base school by July 31, 2020.
The school system’s website provides information on the protocols that will be in place when students return to the classroom.
Those are subject to change as the circumstances are altered due to COVID-19.
The plans include information on school lunch schedules, transportation and sanitization of the schools.
School Nutrition
Lunch schedules may be adjusted to maximize social distancing.
Students may have lunch in the cafeteria, gym, classrooms or other location. This will be determined by school officials and shared with parents. The lunch location may change. For example, they may start serving lunch in the cafeteria, but later decide to transport meals to classrooms.
Visitors will not be permitted in school cafeterias.
Students enrolled in remote learning will be encouraged access school meals curbside. Additional information for nutrition for remote learners will be provided at a later date.
Transportation
All buses will run on a regular schedule.
Students will be assigned a seat, and masks are strongly recommended for students on buses.
Masks will be provided to those students.
Masks may be required if COVID spread risk is at increased level.
Buses will be sanitized after morning and afternoon routes.
Hand sanitizer will be provided on buses as well.
Parents are strongly encouraged to transport their own child to school when possible to support social distancing.
Sanitization of School Environment
The system’s safety recommendations and plans include, but are not limited to:
All custodial staff will receive professional development in cleaning and sanitation in all high touch and high traffic areas.
All teachers will participate in professional development and be expected along with students to maintain a clean and sanitized classroom.
Classroom teachers will be provided appropriate materials for sanitization.
Increased cleaning and disinfection of all buildings will be a priority.
Face coverings or masks for students and staff are strongly recommended in school buildings and on buses.
Masks will be provided by school system for both students and staff.
Masks may be required for staff and students for certain instructional settings and ADA requirements.
Requirements for masks may be adjusted as indicated by traditional or blended schedule, number of active cases and other health updates.
They may be required if health updates and conditions change. If changes occur and masks are required, all parents and students will be notified immediately.
There will be increased social distancing as feasible in classrooms, hallways, and buses.
Screening of staff and students daily at school will occur as indicated. At home screenings are essential for staff and students.
Anyone with fever or symptoms will not remain at school. Those who exhibit COVID symptoms will be cared for in the designated observation room until they are picked up. If the parent is unable to pick up the child they will be transported by ambulance.
Frequent hand washing and access to hand sanitizer will be available for all classes.
Reduced class interactions and hallway traffic, group gatherings and movement throughout the buildings will be implemented.
Water fountains will not be used. Water stations will be provided for students to fill their water bottles.
Access to schools will be limited to essential personnel and students. If there are extenuating circumstances that necessitate a parent or guardian entering the school, approval must be given by the school administrator.
Any visitors approved by school administrators will be required to wear mask, have their temperature checked, and answer health screening questions.
Please visit www.cockecountyschools.org for the latest in school news and updates.
