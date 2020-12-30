NEWPORT—Tennova Healthcare’s Newport Medical Center has announced that it is one of the first hospitals in Tennessee to offer patients a new 4K ultra high-definition (HD) imaging system that gives surgeons a better view of general anatomy and blood vessels during surgery.
According to Matthew Littlejohn, chief executive officer of Newport Medical Center, the new 4K technology should allow surgeons to operate with increased confidence and precision, providing the surgical team with an immersive experience similar to watching a sporting event at home.
“The imaging system can be used for a range of specialties—from general surgery to urology and gynecology,” Littlejohn said. “This is an exciting new chapter at Newport Medical Center in the evolution of minimally invasive surgery.”
The imaging system features a 55” monitor and delivers four times the pixels, higher resolution, better light, and a wider color gamut than other HD systems for a “big screen surgery” experience in the operating room. It utilizes the same technology used for the filming of Netflix 4K shows and other TV programs.
“The color and contrast in the new 4K image provides greater clarity, giving us a look inside the body like we have never had before,” said Jeffrey Mathews, M.D., a board-certified general surgeon with Tennova General Surgery – Newport. “The picture is much brighter and gives the surgical team a clear image of even small vessels. The system also presents more vivid shades of red and yellow, allowing for the observation of subtle patterns and anatomical structures.”
Surgeons at Newport Medical Center perform minimally invasive procedures when possible. By using specialized instruments with miniature cameras and high-definition monitors, surgeons can perform procedures through small incisions that take only a few stitches to close. Minimally invasive surgery may result in less blood loss, less pain and a quicker recovery.
“Looking at a suspicious tissue structure at close proximity is the key to assessing it successfully,” Dr. Mathews said. “Compared to conventional HD imaging systems, with this technology the tissue structure appears 50 percent closer to the eye. For the most part, getting closer and seeing more translates to safer, more precise surgical procedures.”
Tennova Healthcare offers surgical services at Jefferson Memorial Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center, Newport Medical Center, North Knoxville Medical Center and Turkey Creek Medical Center. With more than 200 surgical specialists at multiple locations across the region, the health system is dedicated to offering quality inpatient and outpatient surgical care—close to home.
