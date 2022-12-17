A citizen addressed the Newport City Board of Mayor and Aldermen about a concern over feral cat colonies during its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening.
Angela Massey said that the community has “cat problems” that need attention. She said she and her family have personally taken in 23 strays from the colonies, and she said that Dr. Samuel Puckett, who is her daughter’s physician, is caring for 30 of the cats in the vicinity of Epley Road, near the former Rustic Barn building.
Near the former Rustic Barn building someone has set up kennels and totes for cat houses, and added straw for pet bedding. This could help provide the cats with warm housing in the colder days ahead. Food and water bowls are sitting near the entrance to the building.
“We need to fix the cats and prevent the problem from worsening,” she said.
Reportedly a couple of Lowe’s employees are also helping care for some of the cats in the area.
She said that her family is personally spending $150 to $200 per week to feed and care for the cats. She said that she has been working with Cedarwood Veterinary Clinic to get cats spayed and neutered, but there is no way that she can take care of the problem without financial help.
Massey said there are cats in the Epley Road area from the area around Lowe’s and the Newport Towne Centre to the former Rustic Barn location. Animal control officer Lisa Layman confirmed there is a growing cat colony at 5 Rivers Plaza as well.
Massey said there is a cat colony in Carson Springs as well as one at the landfill. She also mentioned other locations.
“We have a cat problem, and we need to get it under control. I feel sorry for all these animals. Right now, my husband and I are taking money from our own pockets to try to care for some of these cats, and we can’t keep adding more to the bunch,” Massey said.
She presented the board with a handout detailing that fixing one male cat and one female cat can prevent the births of more than two million kittens in just 8 years.
Massey said that her daughter, Jessica Stewart, helps her with the cats.
Massey asked for a waiver, so she could get permission to have a roadblock in Newport to raise funds for the care of the cats. The city’s policy is that you must have a 501(c)3 status to have a roadblock, and she asked if they would waive that requirement, so she could have a fundraiser.
It was pointed out that the roadblock waiver request was not on the agenda for a vote on Tuesday, but it could be added to the January agenda. Massey was thanked for her efforts, and upon the request of Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger, Alderman Steve Smith and Vice Mayor Connie Ball, it was agreed to be put on the agenda for the meeting to be held Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
