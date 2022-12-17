The cat farm at the Rustic Barn

Makeshift cat housing near the former Rustic Barn has been set up by concerned residents. This is one of several local cat colonies.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

A citizen addressed the Newport City Board of Mayor and Aldermen about a concern over feral cat colonies during its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening.

Angela Massey said that the community has “cat problems” that need attention. She said she and her family have personally taken in 23 strays from the colonies, and she said that Dr. Samuel Puckett, who is her daughter’s physician, is caring for 30 of the cats in the vicinity of Epley Road, near the former Rustic Barn building.

