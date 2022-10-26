Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 hangup call and were confronted by a combative suspect who had to be tased twice, but not before spitting on one of the deputies and finishing off some alcohol.
According to the report, after the initial hangup call, a second call came in from a female needing immediate assistance. When deputies arrived at 101 Volunteer Way in Newport, they tried call people out of the house but no one responded. When deputies made entry through the rear door that was already cracked open, Jeffrey Brotherton yelled out from a backroom that he was in there and had a pit bull that bites.
Per the report, Brotherton quickly rounded a corner and was met with deputies who had their firearms drawn, who then holstered their weapons while giving verbal commands to Brotherton to put the alcohol he had in his hands down and put his cigarette out.
Brotherton then, according to the report, responded by chugging the container of alcohol and throwing the container toward the deputies on the ground. Brotherton continued yelling and was spitting at the deputies and in the process his spit hit the deputies. Brotherton then stated “just shoot me.”
Brotherton refused to step outside and pulled away as deputies attempted to grab him. Brotherton was then tased by Sgt. Jessica Butler and went to the ground. Deputy Jacob Sutton went to handcuff him but Brotherton was still non-compliant according the report and a second Taser was deployed by Sutton and Brotherton was then handcuffed and walked out of the residence.
While being walked to the vehicle, Brotherton then is reported to have attempted spit on deputies again. Once in the back of a patrol car he began to slam his head into the rear partition and into the metal bars on the window. EMS arrived and removed the prongs from the Taser. EMS stated he appeared OK to go to jail, that he appeared to be breathing fine, especially as he was screaming loudly.
Deputies then got a statement from the reported victim, April Ledford, who stated they got into an argument and Brotherton grabbed her by the throat and she called 911. According to the report, he took the phone away and the battery fell out. Ledford stated she was then able to get away and hide at a neighbor’s while awaiting law enforcement.
While being transported to jail, Brotherton continued to spit and slam his head. When deputies arrived at the jail, they were met by jail staff with a restraint chair. According to the report, Brotherton was placed in the restraint chair and taken by jail staff into the jail.
