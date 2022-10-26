Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 hangup call and were confronted by a combative suspect who had to be tased twice, but not before spitting on one of the deputies and finishing off some alcohol.

According to the report, after the initial hangup call, a second call came in from a female needing immediate assistance. When deputies arrived at 101 Volunteer Way in Newport, they tried call people out of the house but no one responded. When deputies made entry through the rear door that was already cracked open, Jeffrey Brotherton yelled out from a backroom that he was in there and had a pit bull that bites.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.