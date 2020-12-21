NEWPORT—There will be new hours for the Cocke County Clerk's Office as two separate holidays approach.
The office will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 for Christmas, and Dec. 30 through Jan. 4 for New Years.
The Clerk's Office would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
