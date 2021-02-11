NEWPORT—The Public Safety Committee met Monday evening where they intended to continue their discussions on the Civil Service Board of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
Those discussions were short lived as Mayor Crystal Ottinger informed the committee that all three members have decided to resign from their positions.
Board members Pam Henson, Freddy James and James Moore submitted their letter of resignation after serving on the board for over a decade.
The board was created with the intent of establishing a fair and open system of hiring, promotion, treatment and discipline within the Sheriff’s Office.
The board said decisions in terms of promotions were made on merit and not politics.
“All this is being brought up because someone didn't get the position they were promised,” the letter stated.
With politics becoming an issue, board members decided to step down.
Sheriff Armando Fontes said he is aware of the situation that preceded the board’s resignation.
Fontes said the individual in question had a “legitimate complaint” in terms of how the review process for the promotion was performed.
“There is a lot of gossip and misinformation out there about this situation,” Fontes said.
“I know what they are referring to and the complaint that was made. I know the individual who made the complaint. He said the board didn’t look at his educational standards, years in law enforcement and didn’t read his written essay. He also said his interview lasted three minutes, while others took 15 minutes. He has a legitimate complaint and I told him to go to the board. This has nothing to do with politics.”
The Civil Service Board reviews the top five applicants for any given position and gives a recommendation to the sheriff as to who should be promoted.
Fontes said individuals receive points for their education, longevity, their written essay and a variety of other criteria.
A scoring system is used to determine the top candidate. The sheriff can technically choose his top five candidates and the recipient of the promotion, but Fontes wants the process to be as fair and balanced as possible.
The major concern for commissioner Forest Clevenger was that the board members had been in place since 2010. He claimed the board was in violation of state code as the terms of service were specified in the resolution that created the board.
Documentation shows the board members were appointed to terms of one year, two years and three years. Thereafter, each member appointed to the board would serve for a period of three years.
Clevenger claimed that none of the board members had been reappointed in years, at least not by the current County Legislative Body.
County Attorney Melissa Gossman said many of the county’s boards are similar to the Civil Service as members have served extended terms.
She said reappointments do occur, and that the county needs to look at every single board to make sure the proper steps were taken.
CLB chairman Clay Blazer said he personally knows all three board members.
He has nothing but the highest regards for them in terms of moral character.
“I know all three of these individuals and they do not come in any higher caliber,” Blazer said.
“I think the same of the sheriff, and I feel like something was misconstrued in this entire process.”
The mayor and other commissioners agreed with Blazer saying the board served faithfully and did their job.
The county will now take applications as they look for three individuals to fill the vacant seats.
Fontes said that prior law enforcement experience is a plus, as well as management experience.
He recommended that each candidate’s background and credentials be checked.
Letters of interest and resumes from interested applicants should state experience, intent to serve and education. All materials should be submitted in person to Reganne Lambert at the Cocke County Mayor’s Office at 360 East Main St. Newport, TN 37821 no later than 4 p.m. on March 1, 2021. Late submissions or those who refuse a background check will not be considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.