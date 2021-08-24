NEWPORT—The Hello Gorgeous car show and beauty pageant fundraiser will be held this Saturday, August 28 at the Cocke County Fairgrounds.
Hello Gorgeous is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization that provides resources for women battling cancer. They offer helpful easy to use books, online courses, Hope Chest gift boxes, and the Hello Gorgeous surprise head to toe complimentary makeovers in affiliate salons across the country.
Car show entry is $10 per vehicle, and numbers will be assigned to each car along with a ballot box. Each vote for “most popular” car will be $1 per vote. Door prizes and awards will be presented to the top winners.
Beauty pageants will be held in the Little Theater at the fairgrounds. All age groups will have the opportunity to compete.
Categories include 0 months-19 years, Terrific 20s for ages 20-29, Flirty 30s for ages 30-39, Fantastic 40s for ages 40-49, Nifty 50s for ages 40-49 and Super Seniors for ages 60 and up.
If you would like to participate in the mature age categories the cost is $40 per entry. All other pageants will be handled similar to festivals.
For more information, please contact Angel Fowler at 423-721-1855 or Penny Grooms at 423-248-6921 or Cheveux Beauty Shop at 423-623-5634.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.