In conjunction with the 14th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards, the Volunteer Recognition Team has announced that Denise Holt and Kaylan Cole are the 2021 Cocke County honorees.
Denise Holt, has been selected as the 2021 Cocke County Adult Volunteer Honoree. She is the Webster Dictionary definition of serving others and getting things done for America. Holt is now enrolled in her second year through the Community Cares AmeriCorps program, which allows her to provide direct independent living services to the frail, disabled and elderly resident at Newport Housing Authority.
Kaylan Cole, has been selected as the 2021 Cocke County Youth Volunteer Honoree. As an AmeriCorps Alumni, Kaylan Cole is one of the brightest volunteer stars. She serves in one of the most needed communities, Cocke County. Cole is an AmeriCorps Alumni and has been volunteering in the program for over two years. Cole made an immediate impact from day one with her AmeriCorps service. She has slowly started becoming a leader by action and a voice within the operation that facilitates and coordinates programs for the elderly and the youth at Newport Housing Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.