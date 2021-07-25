Parrottsville Fire Members in Fourth Year of County Toy Giveaway
Close to 130 children have been signed up for Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department’s Toy Drive. Members hope the community will be willing to donate toys, gift cards or monetary donations to assist in the Christmas giveaway. This year families will also receive a box of food as supplies last.

 Gem Lieser

The Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual fire hall supper on Saturday, July 31. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parrottsville Elementary School. This event will be drive-thru only.

Menu items for the supper include chicken or ham, green beans or baked beans, corn slaw, mashed potatoes, rolls and a dessert. Meals will be $9 per plate with all proceeds going to support the department. For more information, contact Thumper at 423-258-8070.

