The Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual fire hall supper on Saturday, July 31. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parrottsville Elementary School. This event will be drive-thru only.
Menu items for the supper include chicken or ham, green beans or baked beans, corn slaw, mashed potatoes, rolls and a dessert. Meals will be $9 per plate with all proceeds going to support the department. For more information, contact Thumper at 423-258-8070.
