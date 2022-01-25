The Alpha Eta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha recently named Faye Fish their Distinguished Individual for 2021. A dinner was held for Fish were she received a plaque honoring her volunteer spirit and commitment to the community.
Fish is the local representative for Modern Woodmen of America (MWA), a fraternal organization that has provided matching funds for Celebrate Life, Cocke County Shriners, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Empower Cocke County, Hope House of Cocke County, the athletic department of Centerview Elementary School and many other service projects.
Even a partial list of Fish’s volunteer projects for the last year is impressive, but she is quick to point out that she is only one volunteer helping to organize, and many others make it all come together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.