A special guest recently paid a visit to Del Rio Elementary. Heather Haley, Chief Meteorologist for WVLT News in Knoxville, stopped by to talk about television production and east Tennessee weather with students.
Haley, who works during the morning newscast, shared her routine and described the process of creating a forecast by looking at various weather models.
She gave students insight into how she creates an educated guess based on past, present and future data sets. Haley told students that she uses many of the things she learned in her childhood science classes in her job as a meteorologist.
