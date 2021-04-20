NEWPORT—The Newport City Board of Education was recognized as a Board of Distinction by the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) at their monthly meeting on Monday. East Tennessee District Director Jo Williams presented the award to the board and thanked them for the hard work they’ve put into the school district.
Jan Brooks called the meeting to order, which began with Mischelle Black and Kathy Ragan’s COVID-19 Update. Black shared that as of April 19, the district had zero active cases, with only one student in quarantine.
Christina Leas followed with her Cafeteria report, sharing that over 18 operating days in March, Newport Grammar had served 2,525 breakfasts and 6,877 lunches. Leas shared that the school’s flake ice machine had broken down, but the cafeteria was able to order a new one and it would be installed soon.
Principal Michael Short reported several important dates, including this week’s Kindergarten Registration on April 20 and 22, the Athletic Banquet in the NGS gymnasium on April 27, Kindergarten Graduation on May 21, and 8th Grade Night May 25.
Short also reported that new stage and wall pads would be installed in the gym this week. Finally, Short reported that the school had purchased a new camera and streaming system to be used for school board meetings, events and more. With this, Short shared the formation of an official A/V Club for Newport Grammar students.
Systems and Assessments Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton reported that students would be taking TCAP exams May 3-7. All students who are currently fully remote will need to come to campus to take the tests in person this year, according to the state.
Dr. Norton reported that 16 new whiteboards had been delivered and were being installed.
The Board approved a number of requests from the school, including many end-of-year events for students and clubs. One item that was not approved was the Honors program, scheduled for the same week as 8th Grade Night, being live streamed for parents rather than allowing in-person guests. Board members Perryman and Brooks expressed concern with the idea that parents and grandparents could not attend in person, despite the fact that the school has been able to host sporting events other in-person events.
“We’ve done a lot for athletics, and here’s our chance to do something for academics. We should definitely do what we can,” said Perryman.
“We’re going to have to do something, I think we need a plan B to this,” said Brooks.
The board ultimately tabled the discussion, hoping to develop a secondary plan.
The board also approved a bid from Brockwell Construction Company to install and paint new entry doors for $30,315.
