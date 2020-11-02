NEWPORT—The Cocke County Government, Newport Utilities and East Tennessee Development District will be hosting a Public Hearing regarding water line extensions within Cocke County on Thursday November 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cocke County Courthouse in the Circuit Courtroom (111 Court Avenue, 2nd Floor).
The purpose of this Public Hearing is to determine if individuals/areas are interested in receiving public water prior to applying for the grant.
Interested parties may bring a typed/hand written petition with name/address and phone number of interested parties who are unable to attend.
