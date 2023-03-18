A woman’s family received texts Wednesday that she was in danger and Newport Police responded, thwarting an alleged potential kidnapping.
According to the report filed by Newport Police Department Officer Justin Shelton, the woman texted her family that she was in a car behind Best Western and in danger. Upon arrival on the scene, Shelton states he came in contact with the woman, identified only as Ms. Tate, and Ledel Smith.
Tate, according to the report, stated Smith was holding her against her will and would not let her return home to Knoxville. She stated Smith was attempting to get to Charleston, S.C., and she was afraid of him and he had struck her multiple times in the face. She also stated Smith attempted to attack her by squeezing her neck, restricting her oxygen. Tate said during the struggle her ring had cut Smith’s eyes. A visible cut above Smith’s eye was noted in Officer Shelton’s report.
Tate told Officer Shelton she was afraid for her life because Smith had told her he was going to take her to a remote location, beat her, then leave her stranded.
According to the report, Smith admitted he had been arrested on other occasions for domestic violence against Tate.
Smith was placed under arrest, charged with kidnapping and assault, and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Priority EMS came to the scene, but Tate refused service.
Cocke County Sessions Court advised that an arraignment date is currently pending for Smith.
