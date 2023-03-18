Ledel Smith

Ledel Smith

 Cocke County Sheriff's Office

A woman’s family received texts Wednesday that she was in danger and Newport Police responded, thwarting an alleged potential kidnapping.

According to the report filed by Newport Police Department Officer Justin Shelton, the woman texted her family that she was in a car behind Best Western and in danger. Upon arrival on the scene, Shelton states he came in contact with the woman, identified only as Ms. Tate, and Ledel Smith.

