COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Civil Service Board will meet Thursday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Cocke County Circuit Court Jury Room.
This will be the first meeting since the County Legislative Body appointed three new members to serve on the board. Those members are Jason Oury, Mike Hansel and Bob Chiaradio.
New members will review the policies of the previous board, while discussing the implementation of new procedures moving forward.
