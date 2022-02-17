NEWPORT—After six months of hard work, Big Boy’s Country Kitchen finally reopened its doors on January 24. The building, previously Lois’s Country Kitchen, suffered a linen fire on July 24 of last year, just 19 days after ownership changed hands.
“It’s a pretty simple story, we opened, we had a linen fire, went through hell to get the place fixed, and now it’s fixed and we’re still going through hell,” said Josh Campbell, the owner of Big Boy’s.
Campbell is certainly a familiar face to those who frequented Lois’s. When the old restaurant’s namesake decided the time had come for her to retire, Campbell had been working in the kitchen for nearly 10 years. When the news of Lois’s retirement broke, the community felt it had to prepare for the loss of another beloved staple of Newport.
In the decades Lois’s had been open, though, the crew had been together for such a long time that they had become a family. Campbell felt it was only right for him to buy the building from Lois and keep the family together.
The restaurant takes its new name, Big Boy’s Country Kitchen Buffet and Grill, from a nickname Campbell picked up in his time at Lois’s.
“People called me Big Boy when they didn’t know my name. There was me and another big guy, but they called him Butterball because he was bigger than I am,” Campbell said.
As for the back half of the name, Campbell said the “Buffet and Grill” came into play to try to distinguish further from restaurants like “Big Boy’s Country Cooking” in South Carolina and from the fast food chain in Michigan.
“At first I was going to do ‘Bar and Grill,” but we don’t serve alcohol, so we landed on Buffet and Grill,” Campbell said.
Other than the renovations to the building after the fire, the name and the ownership are the only things that have changed at Big Boy’s. The recipes, the staff, and the atmosphere are all still centered around good, down home country cooking.
Since the change, the cost of operation has skyrocketed, as it has for many businesses. The price the customer pays, however, has barely budged.
“We added a dollar to the buffet bars, so if it was $9 before its $10 now, but that’s it,” Campbell said.
“I’m just trying to live a good life and do good, I’m not trying to get rich.”
To Campbell, part of “doing good” means supporting local businesses, especially on Cosby Highway, where chain fast food restaurants have set up shop to field interstate travelers.
That attitude shines through to his customers, who continue to drive past places like Burger King and Cracker Barrel to chow down at 708 Cosby Highway.
Just like its predecessor, Big Boy’s does as much of its cooking in-house as possible.
“It’s all down home cooking, and we try to make as much of it from scratch as we can. Some things you just can’t, but most things we do,” Campbell said. The restaurant’s two most popular offerings are their Friday night seafood spread and their weekend breakfast bar, which is especially popular with the after-church crowd. Campbell shared that most Sundays bring in a crowd that reaches out into the parking lot for several hours.
“It’s just a big family,” Campbell said. “We’ve been working together for so long, and our customers have been coming here for so long. Some people were real torn up when we had to close, but we’re finally back. We were in here doing most of the work ourselves. Tiling, painting, all that. We called people in for the things we couldn’t do. We called in an electrician and an A/C guy, but most of it was us.”
After six months of work, the inside of the restaurant looks as good as new, and the food, be it chicken livers, seafood, or biscuits and gravy, is still made fresh.
“You know its good food when you see the health inspector eating here,” Campbell said with a laugh.
The restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with their lunch bar open all day and their breakfast bar available on the weekends.
