Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Armory Road when he observed a Chevy truck fail to use a turn signal at the Cosby Highway intersection. The tag on the truck came back to a silver Lexis registered to a Joey Myers.
Damron conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Chlorrisa Sartain. Damron explained to Sartain the reason for the traffic stop and Sartain stated she “wasn’t paying attention.” Damron asked Sartain for her license and she stated she didn’t have it but provided her full name and date of birth.
Dispatch advised Damron that Sartain had a history of driving on a suspended license. Damron placed Sartain under arrest for Driving on a Suspended License and transported her to the County Jail.
