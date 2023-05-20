Newport Police responded after receiving a frantic call Tuesday regarding a possible kidnapping in progress at Walmart.
In his incident report, Patrolman Paul Weber states he made contact with two female complainants who told him that an unknown male, who was foaming at the mouth, attempted multiple times to get into their vehicle while they were sitting in it.
Both women stated they were watching their 3-year-old relative while the child’s mother was in the store when the man came up to the vehicle, looked in through the windshield and then opened the back door where the child was seated.
According to the report, the complainants stated they had to forcefully close the door and the suspect again opened the door and attempted to grab the child before they closed the door and locked it.
The complainants were able to point out the man, identified as Homer Jones, in the parking lot and indicated he was the suspect.
Weber detained Jones, who was stumbling through the parking lot yelling and screaming. Weber reports Jones appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and Jones later stated he had taken valium.
Walmart employees then advised Jones was inside the store acting bizarre, including walking into the women’s restroom and peeking into stalls.
Both of the complainants stated they feared for their lives and the child’s life and wanted to prosecute.
Jones was placed under arrest for assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
