COCKE COUNTY—The Jefferson Cocke County Utility District Board received a Safety Award from the American Public Gas Association at their August meeting on the 19th. JCCUD General Manager Tommy Bible presented the award to the board.
“I’m very proud of this, and it just tells you about the work ethic of our employees,” Bible said. [We reached] two years in July without a work-related injury.”
The other main item discussed during the meeting was the district’s audit report for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended in March. Frank McDaniel of Brown, Jake and McDaniel, CPA of Knoxville presented his 41-page report to the board and walked them through the notable items in each section of the report.
McDaniel reported that his team did not find any deficiencies in internal controls over financial reporting and compliance or any other matters, giving the district a clean letter.
He commended the district for their work.
“Overall, I want you to realize how good of financial condition the district is in. I know you face some challenges upcoming… but overall you’re in good financial condition,” McDaniel said.
In General Manager Bible’s report, he shared with the board the district’s figures from July in comparison to previous July months. According to Bible, the district’s sales of natural gas by volume had increased in most sectors. Residential sales, commercial sales, and interruptible sales were all up, which made up for the slight drop in industrial sales.
The district’s propane customers have grown since last July, as have their appliance sales by unit.
Bible went on to share that the New York Mercantile Exchange price for Natural gas was currently at $4.04 per Btu, which was the highest it had been since December of 2018.
“This is a direct pass-through into our rates… I want you to keep this number in mind as we approve our rates for the month of July and when we look at next month, this number will be reflected in our August rates,” Bible told the board.
He went on to share the district’s rates for the month. The Residential rate stood at $1.20, Commercial was $1.19, Interruptible was $0.4956, and Industrial stood at $0.4736.
The board approved Bible’s presentation unanimously.
Other items addressed in the meeting included a change to the district’s health insurance policies, proposed changes to the district’s retirement options, and a change to the “light pilot” program to be a $20 service with a free cleaning, rather than a free service with an optional $20 cleaning.
Operations Manager Clint Hammonds updated the board on the progress of several of the district’s construction projects, most of which have been put on hold to allow them time to address the influx in demand for services and other work throughout the area.
Johnny Sane gave a brief rundown of the district’s propane figures for the month, sharing that the district had sold 104,209 gallons of propane, set seven tanks, and had run a total of 23 calls. Sane shared that demand for propane had increased much like the demand for natural gas.
The JCCUD’s next meeting is scheduled for September 30.
