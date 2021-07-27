Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department Supper
The Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual fire hall supper on Saturday, July 31. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parrottsville Elementary School. This event will be dine in or carry out. Menu items for the supper include chicken or ham, green beans or baked beans, corn slaw, mashed potatoes, rolls and a dessert. Meals will be $9 per plate with all proceeds going to support the department. For more information, contact Thumper at 423-258-8070.
Middle Creek Church backpack giveaway
A drive-thru backpack giveaway will be held at Middle Creek Church of God on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The church is located at 1205 Sunset Gap Road in Cosby. The child must be present to receive a backpack.
Brushy Mountain Bear Club Fish Fry
The Brushy Mountain Bear Club will hold a fish fry on Saturday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bear Club Pavilion on Round Mountain Road in Del Rio. The menu includes fish, potatoes, cole slaw, pork-n-beans and hush puppies for $10, or hot dogs, chili and chips for $5. Drinks are included. Entertainment for the afternoon will include Stone Mountain Band, Cory Smith, and The Smith Family.
Mountain Music Kids Fishing Tournament
The Mountain Music Kids Fishing Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 31 at the Douglas Lake Dam Boat Launch. This event fills quickly, so please check their website for registration information at www.mountainmusickidsfishing.com.
