COCKE COUNTY—Mayor Crystal Ottinger has announced that the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR) will conduct an online public hearing Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to review proposed amendments to the Blue Ridge Paper Products, LLC’s (d/b/a Evergreen Packaging) effluent discharge permit.
Public comments will be accepted through January 29, 2021. The permit sets limits and guidelines to the discharge of industrial, storm water, municipal and landfill leachate wastewaters into waters of the state.
Blue Ridge Paper has requested renewal of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) discharge permit for its facility located at the Blue Ridge Paper Products Wastewater Treatment Plant, located off Highway 215 (175 Main Street), in Canton, to receiving waters designated as the Pigeon River, French Broad River Basin.
Revisions include changes in current monitoring requirements at the Fiberville Bridge and removal of a color variance. North Carolina DWR agrees with the removal of the color variance, based on improved stream conditions noted during a reevaluation, including significant improvements to instream concentrations of color in the Pigeon River. North Carolina DWR concludes the variance is no longer necessary.
“As you know clean rivers are a staple in every community and Cocke County is no different. We cannot go backwards where the health of our waterways are concerned,” Mayor Ottinger said.
“I have called on multiple advocacy groups, state and federal elected officials and I am calling on each and every citizen of Cocke County. I am asking that anyone who is willing to please send in a public comment and demand advancements in the water quality of the Pigeon River.”
Ottinger will be meeting with State Representative Jeremy Faison, Senator Southerland, and TDEC in Nashville to ensure the county’s rivers remain clean and safe. In the spring, COVID permitting, a local public hearing on the issue will be held. Arrangements for that meeting will be announced when that meeting is scheduled.
ONLINE PUBLIC HEARING
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the hearing will be held remotely. Members of the public may participate online or by phone.
Date: January 20, 2021
Time: 6 pm
WebEx link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6dd914ab0c9b2593dbb23321a36af245
WebEx password: Nk2BCEzm7P2
WebEx phone number: 1-415-655-0003
WebEx access code: 171 787 6586 (Please see information below regarding registering for, joining, and commenting at the public hearing.)
Registration must be completed by 12:00 pm on January 20, 2021.
For online registration issues, please call 919-707-9011 or email peter.johnston@ncdenr.gov by the registration deadline of 12:00 pm on January 20, 2021.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
Public comments are being received through January 29, 2021.
Public comments may be emailed with “Blue Ridge Paper Products” in the subject line to
Comments will be considered in the final determinations of permit issuance and provisions, and variance removal.
