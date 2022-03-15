NEWPORT—At the February City School Board meeting, Newport Grammar School teachers Ron Coffey and Phillip Lewis presented a fresh idea to the board: a student Guitar Club. Coffey shared the plan to make the club available for students in grades 6-8 of all skill levels.
Coffey, who is in his first year at NGS and teaches sixth-grade Math, has placed an emphasis on music in the classroom since he started teaching in 2005.
He shared a story of his time in practicum hours in Greene County, when his instructor requested that he write a song for the students around Thanksgiving. He penned a short song called “Tubby the Turkey,” and noticed that after only a few plays, the students could already remember the words.
From that point, Coffey decided to use music in the classroom as often as he could. He began researching how music can be used to aid instruction and engagement in the classroom, giving credit to Dr. Marcia Tate and her book “Worksheets Don’t Grow Dendrites,” which addresses new strategies to engage students.
Since then, he and his brother Jason have created several CDs of educational songs about American History and Language Arts, as well as a series of children’s books about Tubby the Turkey through Engage Educational Entertainment. They’ve also gone on to speak and play at several conferences. Including the ETSU Early Childhood Development Conference in 2012.
Before coming to Newport Grammar, Coffey spent the majority of his teaching career in Hamblen County, in addition to a short time at Hawkins Elementary in Rogersville. He became a Warrior at the start of the 2021-22 school year, and he’s already leaving an impact on his students.
In his class at NGS, Coffey says he often pulls out his guitar to play while the students are working, often just as background noise.
Coffey teamed up with NGS S.T.E.M. teacher Phillip Lewis, whom Coffey has also been teaching guitar. Together, they hope to introduce new students to musicianship, and enrich the skills of the students who play already. Coffey also shared ideas for recitals for the students in sessions he called “The Coffey House.”
“There’s a lot of talent in this school, and we also looked at maybe having guests come in. I know Mr. Short’s a music guy; Ms. Henry in sixth grade is a phenomenal singer. We thought it would be nice to have some guests come in, maybe even some people from the community come in to play and talk to the kids about instruments and music,” Coffey said.
In addition to teaching the actual skill of playing the guitar, the duo hopes to expose the children to new genres of music.
“I’m a bluegrass guy, myself,” Coffey said, laughing.
“Of course you can’t tell them it’s Bluegrass, you just have to start playing it. Otherwise, if you tell them its Bluegrass they already won’t like it,” he joked.
Phillip Lewis chimed in with his support at the meeting, sharing that the Guitar Club would present an opportunity for students who aren’t involved with the school’s “traditional band” to get involved with music.
The City School Board gave their approval for the formation of the club, with Chair Jan Brooks sharing that she might be interested in learning to play.
In his time using music in the classroom at NGS, Coffey has had several students approach him about learning to play guitar, and he is planning on surveying the students’ interest before moving forward with the creation of the club.
