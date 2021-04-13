NEWPORT—Janice Lynn Buda, long-time Newport Plain Talk contributor, passed away on April 10 at the age of 71.
Buda wrote many popular features for the newspaper including “The Golden Couple”, “The Bell Ringer” and “Cocke County Cuisine.”
In addition to her work at the Plain Talk, Buda was very active in the community.
She devoted countless volunteer hours to charities and organizations all over the state.
She was named the March of Dimes Mothers March Chairman for 1978.
Buda also headed the “Wheels for Life” for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in 1979-1981 in Newport.
She was the President of the Clifton Club and December 1 was proclaimed “Janice Tippitt Day” in the City of Newport in 1980.
She was a huge supporter of the Isaiah House and Steele Away Home Animal Rescue.
Buda was an involved member of The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation for decades where she was a server on the Church Vestry and Women’s Alter Guild.
In her professional life, Buda was the former Director of Radiology at Cocke County Hospital for nearly a quarter century.
Prior to that, she was the Manager of Regency Health Care Center in Newport. She had recently been substitute teaching in Cocke County.
Buda was a graduate of Cocke County High School in 1968 where she was voted Best All Around and Most Dependable.
She was a member of the Homecoming Court and Vice President of the Keyettes.
She also played clarinet in the band where she won the John Phillip Sousa Award. Janice earned her first B.S. degree from Virginia Intermont College in English.
She earned another B.S. degree in Human and Health Sciences from Western Michigan University.
Janice always demonstrated kindness and generosity to everyone she knew.
The family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday April 17 at The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation in Newport.
A small Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church for family and close friends.
Manes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
