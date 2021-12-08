Tennessee's medical licensing board has voted to remove from its website its recently adopted policy against the spread of coronavirus misinformation by doctors, acting under pressure from a GOP state lawmaker and a new law imposing sprawling virus-related restrictions.
The exchange spurring Tuesday's vote by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners offers yet another example of how politicized actions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have become. The move also stirred some confusion because board members said the policy still remains in force even though it's not posted online.
In September, the board adopted the policy, which says “physicians who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards.” It added that spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts ethical and professional responsibilities and "threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk."
