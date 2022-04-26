NEWPORT—The WestCare Foundation has approached the county with a pilot grant that could offer up to $750,000 to be used in the creation of new recovery housing for women and children. If approved, the grant would offer a minimum of $250,000 to be used in the renovation of the Cocke County Veterans Memorial Building.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger told the County Legislative Body on April 18 the new block grant for community housing requires that the application come from a county or city government.
“WestCare has been offered the Memorial Building to have this program in, and they would still allow the veterans to have their area where they meet at,” Ottinger said. “But this grant would be for rehabbing and reconstruction on that.”
For the last decade the building has been primarily unused and has fallen into disrepair, its use restricted by the fire marshal. Because of damage from rain, wind and neglect, in its current state the Memorial Building is uninhabitable, except for the birds, for whom holes in the roof and structure are ideal for nesting.
Ottinger said the grant prohibits money to be spent on salaries or programs.
“It can be used for rent, utilities, to purchase new property, to build new construction,” she said. “What they would like to partner to do would be to rehab that and offer recovery housing to women and children, only.”
They would not be offering treatment services, she said. The grant covers housing, transportation, workforce development and “various programs like that.”
Because the grant program is small, Ottinger said they do not expect many awards to be given; however, based on the criteria in the documentation, she said the county has a good chance of receiving the award.
“Again, we’d be asking for $750,000, partnering with WestCare. They would administer the program. The 750 would go toward making the Memorial Building an area where they could do eight to 12, depending on how much recovery housing, for women and children.”
Ottinger described the grant as “pretty rare,” saying there are not many grants that will let the county buy and renovate a building.
If the program stops, full control of the building would return to the American Legion.
Other programs being offered in the building would include trauma programs for children, and budget and finance counseling.
Ottinger said that additional costs over time would be met by WestCare, which offers health and treatment services in 15 states. The foundation treats substance use and mental health disorders as part of a larger mission to fill in the gaps where human services are needed.
