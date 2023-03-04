The 13th annual Cocke County Partnership Legislative Breakfast was held Friday morning at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center (CSBCC).
CSBCC’s Susan Mason gave the invocation.
Cocke County Partnership President Lucas Graham welcomed everyone and introduced those who were there to give legislative updates.
Community Initiatives Director Michael Hensley represented Sen. Marsha Blackburn. He discussed the different committees that the senator is serving on, and said that the senator is the sole female Republican on the senate finance committee.
Nick Castle, field representative for Sen. Bill Hagerty, discussed Hagerty’s role on the foreign relations appropriations committee. He pointed out that Hagerty is the only former ambassador serving in the U.S. Senate and that he is active with several bills, including the SNOOP Act, which is in regards to third-party settlement organizations such as PayPal and Venmo, to eliminate their reporting requirements to the IRS unless the payee has received more than $20,000 in transactions.
Daryl Brady, the district director for US Rep. Diana Harshbarger, reported the congresswoman visited Israel last week. He said she was active with the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act and supports legislation regarding the Women’s Bill of Rights and that life begins at conception.
State Sen. Steve Southerland said that a new sewer system for Cosby School, which will cost $13.5 million, is closer to reality. He said that $22 million has been allocated for Exit 440. He said the Highway 411 project from Highway 92 to Sims Road to turn it into a four-lane will be bid out at the end of this month.
State Rep. Jeremy Faison discussed offering a franchise and excise tax incentive to businesses to offer family maternity leave for employees. He also said he had gotten an overwhelming response to his survey and 98.2% of those who responded were against gender transition healthcare, including surgery, for minors. He said that those younger than 18 cannot get a tattoo, buy cigarettes or carry a gun, so they should not be able to undergo life-altering surgery at that age.
Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis, Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III and Parrottsville Mayor Gayla Hommel also spoke and gave updates regarding current projects and future plans.
News Writer
{{description}}
Thank you.
