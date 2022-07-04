COSBY—All CHS students will report to Cosby High School by 8:15 a.m. on Monday, August 1, for their first day of school. Dismissal will be at 3:15 p.m. Both breakfast and lunch will be served and buses will be running. For questions regarding busing, please call the Cocke County Bus Garage at 423- 623-2757.
CHS NEW REGISTRATION INFORMATION
CHS Counseling staff will be available to pre-register any new enrollees July 19th– 21st, (Tue-Thur) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. These registration dates are for any NEW incoming students. (Special Note: These dates are for NEW registrants only. Incoming 9th graders who were registered at their respective elementary schools as 8th graders this past spring do NOT need to participate.)
Parents/guardians also have the option of completing an online pre-registration form at https://www.cosbyhigh.com/enrollment.html. To complete the registration process, a legal custodial parent or legal guardian must meet with CHS Counseling Staff to finalize all required documents.
Items Required for Registration
The main items requested for beginning-of-the-year enrollment include the following: 1) Completed CHS paper or online registration form 2) Official transcript, attendance, and discipline records from previous high school. If the student is entering high school as a first-time freshman, documentation verifying promotion to the 9th grade, 3) Copy of Birth Certificate, 4) TN Certificate of Immunization, 5) TWO separate proofs of residency in the parent’s/guardian’s name, ex. bill, lease, etc. 6) Custody documentation {as applicable}, and 7) IEP/Psychological for students receiving special education services {as applicable}. All official school records that are submitted by the parent must come in a sealed envelope from the previous school OR the counseling staff can send a request for the records to be submitted directly to them from the previous school by fax. Please note that your child’s former school may not release records until all books and/or electronic devices such as school-issued Chromebooks have been returned. The custodial parent or legal guardian must come to CHS to finalize their child’s registration for enrollment.
RELEASE OF STUDENT SCHEDULES
All student schedules may be viewed in the Aspen student portal. Please note that Aspen login information will not be provided over the phone or by email in order to preserve confidentiality.
Schedules for 10th – 12th grades will be available for pick-up at CHS on Thursday, July 28, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Locker information and parking permits may also be obtained during this time. Parking permits are $10, with driver’s license and proof of insurance required.
Schedules for 9th grade students will be available for pick-up at CHS on Thursday, July 28, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. During this time, freshmen will be able to pick-up their schedules, tour the school facility, and receive locker information.
Chromebook Distribution
Chromebooks will be distributed to students on Thursday, July 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parent/Guardian must be present to sign all related paperwork.
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
Schedule Changes
Counselors will not accept requests for any schedule changes before the first day of school when the period of Drop/Add will begin. Students will be able to request changes by submitting a Drop/Add paper or online form when they return to school. The deadline for submitting all Drop/Add forms regarding class change requests will be 3 p.m. on Friday, August 5. Please note that submitting a form does NOT guarantee a schedule change.
If you have any questions about any of the above information, please call the CHS Main Office at 423-487-5602, ext 5356 or email Shawna Murrell, School Principal at murrells@cocke.k12.tn.us. Please note that the CHS Counseling Department will be out of the office on July 27, 2022.
