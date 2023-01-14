Parvel Lamon Gudger Jr. likely will not see the light of day outside of prison after the 38-year-old was sentenced to serve 52 years at 100% on Tuesday.
Circuit Court Judge Carter Moore handed down the sentence, to be served in the Tennessee Department of Corrections, following the former Newport resident’s convictions on rape of a child, incest and aggravated sexual battery.
Sentencing was originally scheduled for Oct. 18, 2022.
If Gudger successfully serves his full sentence, he will be subject to the requirements of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry with community supervision for life.
Gudger was found guilty of the charges Aug. 19, 2022, after a three-day jury trial in Cocke County Circuit Court.
The former Newport resident was indicted in October of 2020 by a Cocke County Grand Jury. Newport Police Department Detective Derrick Ward was the lead detective of the investigation that resulted in Gudger being indicted on two counts of rape, three counts of incest, one count of rape of a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Following the indictment, Gudger was apprehended Oct. 27, 2020, in Huron, Tennessee by members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Newport Police Department Detective Jason Ramsey coordinated with officers from the US Marshals Service’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, who in turn worked with members of the US Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in securing Gudger’s arrest.
Gudger was taken into custody at that time without incident and taken to Henderson County Jail where he was held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
