Gudger arrest

Parvel Lamon Gudger Jr. was sentenced Tuesday to serve 52 years at 100%.

 U.S. Marshal Service

Parvel Lamon Gudger Jr. likely will not see the light of day outside of prison after the 38-year-old was sentenced to serve 52 years at 100% on Tuesday.

Circuit Court Judge Carter Moore handed down the sentence, to be served in the Tennessee Department of Corrections, following the former Newport resident’s convictions on rape of a child, incest and aggravated sexual battery.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.