Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a wide-reaching bill Friday strictly limiting what governments and businesses can require to address the COVID-19 pandemic, while industry groups push for changes, local officials ask a court what happens to school mask orders, and various entities look into exemptions.
The Republican's signature, which he promised earlier in the week, puts the new law into effect immediately, largely barring governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, and only letting public entities — including schools — require masks due to COVID-19 in rare, dire public health scenarios.
The law also puts Tennessee at odds with Democratic President Joe Biden’s requirement for workers at larger employers to get a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 4 or face rigorous COVID-19 testing, which a federal appeals court has paused for now amid legal challenges. Republican lawmakers cited the federal vaccine requirement as the main reason they called themselves into a three-day special session and Lee has criticized Biden's order as well.
