NEWPORT—Cocke County Partnership President Lucas Graham has announced that a new Reader Board has been erected at the historic Tanner Building.
The Board is surrounded by signage from the entities that will occupy space at the newly renovated site.
Walters State Community College, the City of Newport, Cocke County Partnership, the Senior Center and Keep Cocke County Beautiful signs are all included.
Eventually a Visitor Center will be featured at the location and the Board will be an additional resource for information those travelers might need.
CCP Tourism Director Linda Lewanski explained the Reader Board was purchased through a federal CARES grant awarded to the Tourism Department.
“Each official destination marketing organization in Tennessee received funding through this grant,” she said. “The funding amount was determined by the state based on sales tax receipts.”
The Cocke County Partnership’s amount was $37,414.
“We wrote a proposal that was approved first by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and then by the Horne Agency, who is administering the federal monies,” she continued.
“Of course, as with any grant, certain criteria must be met,” Lewanski explained. “The purpose of this Board is to provide a travel safety message. So you will see the state’s new “For the Love of…” marketing message, along with highlights for venues in Cocke County that can support social distancing and reminders for travelers of CDC guidelines.”
“The state defines a visitor as someone that travels at least 50 miles, so that is who our message will be meant for,” Lewanski added.
“We are so grateful for this award,” said Graham. “Our messages will let our visitors know we encourage them to adhere to safety guidelines. And Cocke County has an abundance of activities that can be enjoyed while still social distancing.
“It’s a great opportunity to showcase all the Adventure Side of the Smokies has to offer,” he added.
“Again, we want to thank everyone who assisted with the project,” Lewanski concluded. “It is amazing what can happen when we work together in partnership!”
