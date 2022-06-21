NEWPORT—The Newport/Cocke County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to welcome the newest business to the community. Tom Messer, owner of Tom Messer Septic Tank Service, has picked up where his father left off 14 years ago.
Doug Messer ran a septic tank service business for nearly two decades before he decided to retire. Tom held a steady job at Conagra, and the time wasn’t quite right for him to take over his father’s business. The closure of Conagra prompted a return to the business that he knows like the back of his own hand.
“I worked at Conagra for 31 years, 10 months and 10 days,” Messer said. “Of course we found out a couple years ago they were closing, and I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do next. My dad, Doug Messer, was in the septic tank business for 18 years before he retired 14 years ago. When he didn’t have a worker I would go with him and help some. I learned the business from him and learned from scratch. He was the best around at the time and had just about all the business.”
Messer said he was heartbroken when he found out that Conagra was closing but knew he needed to find a job that could support his family. Starting over at another plant after 31 years didn’t figure into his equation. Starting his own business was a risky endeavor but just what he needed.
“It’s been a long time but it all comes back. It’s just like riding a bicycle. Everything went really well just as soon as I started on my first job. It was like I hadn’t skipped a day and was right back in the business.”
Messer is currently one man and a truck, but has big plans for the future. He is in the process of purchasing new equipment to make jobs easier and provide additional services to his customers. New technology like an electronic tank and line locator is at Messer’s disposal to save time and money.
“In the future I’m considering getting a dump truck, backhoe, skid steer and maybe getting into installing septic systems, but that’s down the road,” Messer said. “In the meantime some things I am working on right now is adding risers to the septic tanks. I am also considering septic and line inspections, but time will tell. One of the major goals is to get another truck. That would enable me to get another crew, but again, that’s down the road.”
Lynn Ramsey, Chamber of Commerce Director, thanked Messer for starting a new business in Cocke County. She also presented him with his certificate of membership to the Chamber. Ramsey said that Messer has taken all of the steps to set his business up for success.
“I’ve been so happy to see how he has built this business, starting with the basics with SBA (Small Business Administration), and getting his plan in place,” she said. “He has really done things the right way, and I really feel like he’s going to succeed. We’re really excited that he is here and always love to help new businesses get their start.”
A large group of Messer’s family members and friends joined him for the ribbon cutting event. He thanked them all for the support they have provided as he has transitioned from an employee to a business owner.
“I want to thank my dad for giving me the inspiration to do this. I want to thank the Lord the most for guiding me as I take this next step. I also want to thank my wife Amy, and daughters Kaylyn and Tori for the encouragement they give me every day. The gentleman who purchased my father’s business has been very nice to me as well, and I enjoy talking to him every time I see him. He has offered to help me any way he can, and I really appreciate that.”
Messer currently serves Cocke, Jefferson, Sevier, Greene and Hamblen counties. His business services residential-commercial septic tanks, holding tanks, lift stations and septic wastewater systems. For more information or to schedule a service, contact Messer at 423-608-9657. More can also be found on the Tom Messer Septic Tank Service Facebook page.
