COCKE COUNTY—The Empower MyRide transportation program recently celebrated seven months of serving the senior citizens of Cocke County. Since February, county seniors looking for transportation have had a much easier time securing safe and reliable rides to key appointments.
The MyRide program was launched by Empower Cocke County in conjunction with the Tennessee Senior Volunteer Transportation Network.
Volunteer drivers are trained and backgrounds checked prior to being assigned trips. The rides are designed to give a personal approach to destinations for riders, while also offering them companionship.
Drivers are brought to an onboard training session in which they learn state guidelines and also focus on the mission and ministry of Empower.
“We train our drivers to be the eyes and ears of our elderly clients. They may be the only person that the client has seen or talked to all week. Our drivers are on the front line when it comes to making sure the senior has food, is holding cognition, needs prayer or an outside resource referral,” said MyRide Program Coordinator Gem Lieser.
Popular Launch to Program
The program’s start began smoothly enough back in February as churches and health facilities rallied around the much anticipated program. Many of the current drivers came from local churches that the Empower leadership team had visited to speak about MyRide.
Currently the program assists 33 elderly clients. The clients typically call two to three days in advance of needing a ride. The ride information is then logged into a system designed specifically for MyRide. Lieser calls through her roster of volunteers to see who is available for the date and time specified.
Clients can have up to three stops during their trip and destinations are not just doctor appointments. Trips can be anywhere that someone may need to go, even to go grab a burger or do some shopping.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the program maintained its sustainability by providing “errand” runs for seniors, such as grocery shopping or going to the post office in order to allow the elderly to remain safe in their homes.
Besides essential trips, welfare check phone calls are made weekly and food boxes are delivered as needed.
As one of several who make the weekly phone calls to clients, Lieser said she hears many tell her they are lonely or just want someone to talk with.
“It has been hugely successful. Many blessings between our drivers and riders. All we keep hearing from everyone is how much something like this is needed in Cocke County,” Lieser said.
To help combat clients feelings of loneliness and seclusion, MyRide not only offers phone calls, but drivers have taken clients to have lunch, to hair appointments or just to visit a friend.
Maintaining MyRide
The program has been funded through a grant. However, that grant ends in January and Empower has currently been fundraising and accepting donations to keep the service available to the elderly.
“Knowing and seeing now how strong the need is for a program such as this has made the fundraising very personal and heartfelt for our Empower crew,” Lieser said.
The goal of the ministry is to continue and eventually broaden the MyRide program to include other age brackets in need of transportation.
If anyone is interested in volunteering with or donating to the Empower MyRide program, they can call 423-532-1308, mail to P.O. Box 415, Newport, TN 37821 or visit www.empowercockecounty.com.
