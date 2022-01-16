The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Kathryn Bruce on behalf of the Cocke Co Sheriff’s Dept.
Bruce has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance. She was last seen at her residence in Hartford, TN, on Jan 6.
Bruce is 5’5”, weighs 230 lbs, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She may be traveling in a 2009 gray Honda Civic with TN tag 2DP2661. Please call Cocke Co Sheriff at 423-623-6004, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Kathryn or her vehicle.
