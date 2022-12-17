The Cocke County Board of Sanitation met on Thursday in the Chancery Courtroom at the Cocke County Annex. As the meeting began, the board announced that the Bogard Convenience Center will not be closing.
Board member David Veridal, who is also a member of the County Legislative Body (CLB), told those in attendance that as a member of the sanitation board, he made the motion at the CLB meeting last month. He pointed out that the motion did not receive a second, and so it died. He said that it will not be brought up again.
“Closing that center was one of several things we were looking at. That is now off the table,” he said. “We will not be closing the Bogard center.”
He said the Bogard center will require extensive upgrades to make it compatible for compactors, so it can provide the same service that the other centers will be providing through the new contract with Green For Life Environmental (GFL).
The three-member sanitation board is short a member as Secretary Jennifer Arms has resigned. However, with two members present, they still had a majority.
Contract renewal with GFL
Chairman Tony Heavner and Veridal both explained it is time to renew the contract with GFL. They took bids, and another company also bid on the hauling, removal and disposal of the county’s trash, but the bid from GFL was considerably less.
County Mayor Rob Mathis said GFL’s bid is almost half the price of the other bid in many areas, so the price difference is significant.
According to the sanitation board, no negotiations were made on a new contract prior to Sept. 1, and the current contract expires at the end of December.
“Everything that has been done to get a new contract effective Jan. 1 has been done in 90 days,” Heavner said. “We feel that Mayor Mathis has worked very hard to ensure that we have a good contract and that past problems are addressed.”
Mathis said GFL was willing to work with the county and conceded on several items, meeting the county’s requests in the middle. Instead of a five-year contract, GFL has agreed to a three-year agreement.
Mathis pointed out that. in the past, the contract had a $100 penalty for times that GFL did not pick up filled dumpsters in a timely manner, but it was almost impossible to enforce and that the county would have had to invoice the company. The new agreement calls for a $200 penalty per infraction and that $200 is deducted from the county’s bill.
Instead of renting compactors at a cost of $92,000, GFL agreed to wait on compactors until the county can buy its own with grant money. It could take anywhere from two or three months to several months to receive that money and get the compactors based on supply chain issues.
In the meantime, GFL will empty six-yard pans.
Landfill Superintendent Chandler Hembree explained GFL does not like emptying the six-yard pans, and they are not as easy for residents to use because of the height. He said that it also ends up costing the county more because they cannot hold the same amount of trash as a compactor, and there is still that charge for hauling and emptying.
He explained that when the compactors arrive, the goal is to have two at each convenience center. He said instead of the current situation where they call GFL and ask them to come and empty a dumpster or compactor, they will get on a schedule when a pattern is established.
Hembree said there is a $1,500 fee per compactor per year for a sensor, but he believes it will serve its purpose. After a week, the sensor will calibrate. Then, when the compactor is 80% full, it will send a text to notify the county and GFL indicating the compactor needs to be emptied the following day. The convenience center can then use the second compactor when the first one is full.
According to Hembree, a compactor can hold 9 to 12 tons of trash depending on the nature of the trash. He said on a rainy day when it is wet and the trash is pressed down, it could hold as much as 13 or 14 tons. It is $220 to empty a compactor per the new contract.
In the past, dumpsters have gotten filled up and they were not emptied in a timely manner causing convenience centers to close until the trash was removed. The new contract has stipulations that are created to hopefully resolve those issues.
More than half of the County Legislative Body (CLB) commissioners were in attendance. Commissioner Jason McMahan was concerned about the past customer service issues and delays for emptying dumpsters with GFL.
“We have other options. We could contract with another company and then they could contract with GFL to use their landfill,” McMahan said.
Heavner said that one of the other waste management companies had looked into doing that and their bid could not compete with the price quoted by GFL.
The newly proposed contract with GFL shows a 28% increase in the tonnage fee.
CLB Chairman Norman Smith asked if the rate quoted in the contract locked in for three years, and he was told that it was. He also asked if the price increase could be afforded in the current budget.
Hembree said that opening the Class III landfill was saving the county about $30,000 per month, which should help make up the difference.
Mathis said they have been diligently reviewing the numbers.
Smith said, “Sounds like this is the only game we can play right now, but going forward we can look at something else if we need to.”
There was discussion of making the county self-sufficient in the next few years. The CLB will vote on the new contract with GFL at the December meeting.
Out-of-county trash
It was pointed out that GFL has brought to the county’s attention that it is hauling much more trash than it should be for a county the size of Cocke County. That means there is a considerable amount — believed to be 16,000 to 19,000 tons per year — of trash being dumped at Cocke County’s facilities from other counties.
Hembree said he believed Del Rio may get North Carolina trash, Bogard may get trash from Sevier County and Highway 25-70 probably gets trash from Jefferson County. The board said going forward they need to find a way to eliminate the problem and they are looking at the options to cut down on out-of-county trash.
“It is costing our taxpayers a lot of money,” Mathis said. “They are paying to dump the trash of other counties.”
Convenience center hours
It had been discussed to open convenience centers 30 minutes later and close 30 minutes earlier to save money and for security reasons because of the facilities being dark after the time change. However, it was stated that will not be happening. Board members visited the different facilities to determine which locations needed lighting, and where it should be located.
The county mayor contacted Newport Utilities to see if the lighting could be installed more quickly than they had been told in the past, and hopefully, in the near future, the lighting issues will be addressed. The hours of the convenience centers will remain the same.
It was pointed out the convenience centers in Cocke County are open more days and more hours than those in the surrounding counties.
Portable toilets
There is a portable toilet set up at each convenience center so the attendant at the center will have access to a restroom. If there was not a portable toilet, they would have to close the center until they ran to a restroom somewhere. GFL had subcontracted with a company to service the portable toilets throughout Cocke County.
The sanitation board was given a 15-day notice that the county will need to come up with another option for the portable toilets at the convenience centers by Jan. 1. The board said they are in the process of trying to resolve the issue.
