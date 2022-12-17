Sanitation board meeting

Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis, at left, addresses the GFL contract renewal and other trash issues at the Cocke County Sanitation Board meeting on Thursday evening. Several concerned citizen as well as CLB commissioners attended the meeting.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

The Cocke County Board of Sanitation met on Thursday in the Chancery Courtroom at the Cocke County Annex. As the meeting began, the board announced that the Bogard Convenience Center will not be closing.

Board member David Veridal, who is also a member of the County Legislative Body (CLB), told those in attendance that as a member of the sanitation board, he made the motion at the CLB meeting last month. He pointed out that the motion did not receive a second, and so it died. He said that it will not be brought up again.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.