NEWPORT—A Newport man sustained serious injury after police reports say he was shot by another male at Terrace Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 9.
Newport Police officials identified the victim as Keith Levering, 29.
On Sunday, officers were dispatched to Terrace Apartments in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.
Officer Lindsey Laughter said she and other officers came in contact with Michael Messer, 48, who identified himself as the shooter and stated the firearm was lying on the hood of a vehicle. Officers located the weapon and confiscated it.
According to the report, officers then located Levering, who was on the sidewalk between buildings 410 and 420.
Officers assisted Levering with his wound until First Call EMS arrived on scene.
Levering was airlifted to UT Medical Center for treatment.
The shooting is still under investigation.
