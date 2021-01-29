NEWPORT—Meeting in their regularly scheduled session for January, the Newport City Board of Education received monthly updates regarding COVID-19. Jan Brooks was also reelected to serve as chairwoman of the board during the meeting.
The recent meeting was the first with newly elected board members Seth Butler and Nathan Vernon.
During the workshop, board members received a COVID-19 update. According to Mischelle Black and Kathy Ragan, they have seen an improvement in the number of cases since the Christmas holiday.
Black stated as of Monday, January 25, there were two students that had tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, there are currently 20 students who have been exposed to the virus and are currently in quarantine.
Black advised the board that teachers have tested positive or been exposed.
In other news, Seth Butler expressed concerns regarding social media. Butler said there are currently three Facebook pages where news and updates are posted regarding the city school system. Butler asked if there was a way to consolidate the pages into one so that mixed messages aren’t being posted.
Systems and Assessments Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton said one of the Facebook pages is not managed by the Newport City Board of Education and there has been multiple attempts to ask the moderator of that page to delete the account.
No other action was taken.
Jan Brooks was reelected to serve as chairwoman of the board, and Mickey Power vice chair.
Board members also voted on several minor policy changes during the meeting.
