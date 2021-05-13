NEWPORT—The City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen held an eventful May meeting on Tuesday that included a continued discussion of last month’s proposed Hotel/Motel Tax increase and bids for renovations to the community center.
The meeting was preceded by Mayor Roland Dykes, III honoring TN Voices with a proclamation for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.
Alderman Mike Hansel was absent from the May meeting, but he sent a message reminding the Council that this week is National Police Week.
At the opening of the meeting, Attorney Ed Summers of Knoxville spoke on behalf of Michael Shular, the owner the Best Western on Cosby Highway. Summers expressed concerns about the effects a hotel/motel tax may have on tourism.
“This something that we think, in the long run, is going to hurt not only the hotel owners, but it’s also going to hurt the retail and restaurant business here when people go to these other, less-taxed hotels and motels,” Summers said.
“We would at least like to have a deferral of this final reading, at least until we can get more familiar with this.”
Later in the meeting, City Administrator James Finchum responded to the comments by saying, “I spoke with a gentleman who is the manager, as I understand it, of the Best Western for Mr. Shular. He had questions about the hotel-motel tax; I explained to him what our plans were.
“In our plan, the money that’s going to be generated is about $135–138,000 that will be generated by this two-percent increase. Every dime of that is going to go into the welcome center that we are putting into the Tanner building, and the folks that are going to benefit the most by that welcome center in town [are] the hotels and the motels… By our calculation, it’s about $1.60 per night on a room, and I just don’t see that it’s going to be a deterrent [to make] someone drive all over creation to find another room to save a dollar and a half”
Following Summers’ address, Finchum delivered his monthly report to the board.
The City Administrator began by addressing the city’s COVID situation. According to Finchum, there are currently three active cases among police department employees and one recently recovered case, as well as one active case at City Hall. Finchum reported that still fewer than 50% of the city’s employees are vaccinated.
He also shared that several of the city’s job openings, especially for lifeguards, have had their wage offerings increased from $7.25 per hour to $10 per hour to be more appealing, as the open positions have not garnered much interest.
“It takes 16 lifeguards to operate seven days a week, and currently we have six. We’re in dire straits when it comes to lifeguards,” Finchum said.
The City Administrator’s next item of business was communication regarding the American Rescue Plan, through which Newport will receive $1.85 million from the Federal Government. However, the money can only be spent on specific needs throughout the community, such as sewers, storm drains, and Premium Pay Bonuses for essential employees, which Finchum recommended.
“It’s a little bonus for them because they have to get out and be among the public and do their job day in and day out; they don’t have the option to stay home,” said Finchum.
Following the City Administrator’s report, the board approved the second reading of the Hotel/Motel Tax increase. The tax will now go from 2% to 4%, and will begin on July. The Council also approved the first reading of the city budget, and the first reading for the Newport Grammar School budget.
City Coordinator Gary Carver addressed the board regarding an amendment to the contract for the Woodlawn storm drain project. The amendment would include the removal of an underground fuel tank buried on the old mill site that is currently blocking progress for the project. According to Carver, there is no way to know whether the soil under the tank is contaminated until it the tank has been removed.
Several parties showed up to the meeting in regards to the Board’s opportunity to apply for the third and final liquor store application in the county. Alderman Steve Smith motioned to approve Mike Ottinger (of no relation to Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger’s family), and Alderwoman Ottinger seconded the motion. Each member of the Board voted in favor of the selection aside from Alderman Bobby Knight, who passed on the vote.
Following the vote, the Board was asked to approve a Newport Police Department employees request to access his Service Credit, as he is recovering from a surgery and is nearing the end of his sick leave. The request was approved unanimously.
The next item was a vote for the termination of a Newport Fire Department employee. After an internal investigation regarding his actions, the employee was suspended without pay, but the Board had to make the final decision within ten days. When presented with the case, the board voted unanimously to terminate the employee.
Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton presented a bid to replace the roof on Newport Fire Stations #1 and #2. The bid was for just under $105,000. Of that total, the fire department could cover $90,000 with reallocation of budgeted money; Shelton requested the remaining $15,000 from the city. The bid was approved unanimously.
Newport Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dockery presented bids for installation of new flooring in the wellness room of the Community Center for approximately $23,000, and for new heating units and ductwork for the entire community center for approximately $46,500. Both bids were approved unanimously.
Mayor Dykes adjourned the meeting at approximately 6:30 pm.
