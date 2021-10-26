Gas prices are still going up in Tennessee but at a slower rate than the last couple of weeks. Since last Monday, gas prices across Tennessee have risen 4 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.16 which is 26 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.25 more than one year ago.
“With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.”
Quick Facts
- 9% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.98 for regular unleaded
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.39 for regular unleaded
