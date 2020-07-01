COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County COVID-19 Task Force continues to meet each week discussing and acting on a wide range of topics to mitigate the spread of the virus, care for those infected and maintain the local economy.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger recently addressed the increase in cases across the county.
"We are aware that there may be concern regarding the increase in active cases. As the country, states, and counties attempted a return to normalcy in stages, the increase was not unexpected. We are encouraged by the recovery rate of our confirmed cases and the measures being taken to limit the spread," Ottinger said.
"As we move into the summer months with the expectation of fall, it will be critical now more than ever to continue practicing those safeguards recommended by the public health officials.
"We kindly ask that you maintain a social distance of 6-feet when and where possible, keep your hands clean and away from your face, and wear a mask to limit the spread of those droplets that land on people and surfaces."
The task force, made up of county, city, and public health leaders continues to work hand in hand in the spirit of trust and cooperation to protect the citizens of Cocke County.
"Should you have questions or concerns, please reach out to our local Health Department, Newport City Mayor’s office or my office and we will work with you through this difficult time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.