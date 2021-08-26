COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Civil Service Board will hold the written exam portion of testing for anyone that has applied for positions at the Sheriff’s Office on August 30 at 6 p.m. at the EMA Building behind the Cocke County Fire Department.
There will also be a Physical Training test at 8 a.m. Tuesday August 31 at the fairgrounds.
The Civil Service Board will now be giving a 20% weight in the final competitive scoring for physical abilities for positions where appropriate for the job performance, i.e., Patrol, School Resource Officer, Corrections Officer, etc. Interview and written testing will be valued at 40% each.
The Board will award five extra points for Veterans of the Military and five extra points for a POST Certified candidate applying for a position that requires certification.
