NEWPORT—Campbell Rutherford, 2022 graduate of Jefferson County High School, will present her Senior Piano Recital this Saturday, July 23, at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Her program will include works by Bach, Beethoven and Rachmaninov.
With Eli Little, she will perform duets of Bach, Gershwin, and Mozart. Miss Rutherford will also perform several vocal solos.
Campbell has been a piano student of Rachel Acuff Ribble for several years, learning performance techniques and music theory in addition to keyboard skills, a major accomplishment due to the fact that Campbell has been sight-impaired her whole life.
She has not let that be a distraction to her conquering the piano- she came in Second Place in the state in her age division at piano competitions at the University of Memphis and won the concerto competitions there.
This Fall, Campbell will be attending Harvard, majoring in mathematics. Harvard has an exceptional nationally recognized program in place for students who are visually-impaired.
Campbell’s mother and father, Mike and Liza Rutherford, have nothing but high praise for the program that Harvard has set up and the incredibly welcoming hospitality and assistance that Harvard has extended to them.
Please join us at First United Methodist of Newport for an uplifting musical experience.
