The Cocke County Election Commission office announces the Early Voting Site for all 2022 Elections and Early Voting Hours for the May County Primary.
Early Voting in Cocke County will occur at 157 Western Plaza Dr., Newport, which is two doors down from where Early Voting occurred in 2020. Signs will be posted soon. The Early Voting Site will be beside H&R Block. There are no plans to have Early Voting at the Courthouse Annex this year.
The May Primary Early Voting Dates and Times at 157 Western Plaza Dr. are as follows:
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022 CLOSED, Saturday, April 16, 2022 9 a.m. – 12 Noon, Monday, April 18, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 9 a.m. – 12 Noon, Monday, April 25, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
All Cocke County registered voters may vote early during the Early Voting period at the Early Voting Site. Voters must show a photo ID issued by the Tennessee or federal government when voting in-person. Examples are a Tennessee Driver License with name and photo, a Passport, or VA Card with photo.
