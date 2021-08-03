The 102nd COVID-related fatality has been reported in Cocke County. With it have come 64 new cases in the past seven days, including 11 reported on August 2 alone.
There are a reported 97 active cases in the county, which is the highest active case count since early April.
In the last seven days, Cocke County health care providers have conducted an average 22.1 tests per day with an average positive rate of 14.8%.
Within the county, 28,488 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. In total, 42.3% of the population has received at least one dose, and 38.7% are fully vaccinated.
While these numbers are below the statewide percentages, Cocke County is approximately the twentieth-most vaccinated county out of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
