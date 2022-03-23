Newport Utilities board members met Tuesday morning to receive updates from various departments. Curtis Williamson, Engineering and Technical Systems Program Manager, addressed the board about the need to replace a switch at NU’s primary substation. An issue occurred just over 10 days ago, which alerted NU to a larger problem at the substation.
An extreme temperature swing the weekend of March 11-13 caused transformer one at the primary substation to issue a low oil trip signal to protect the transformer. NU personnel attempted to isolate the primary substation transformer to allow a service contractor to perform an onsite damage assessment and remediation. During the isolation, Switch 817 failed to open, which led us to believe that internal bearings are seized.
NU had planned to replace the switch, and another just like it in the fall, but due to the issue it must be exchanged fairly quickly. The substation feeds power to more than 21,000 NU customers, which accounts for 81% of the entire system. Two units at the substation remain operational to continue feeding power to multiple areas of the county. A specialized crew will be used to replace the switch while it is still energized.
